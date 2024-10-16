Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 29news.com

    ‘Voter fraud is a made-up problem’ says UVA political expert

    By Kate Nuechterlein,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 99
    Add a Comment
    Dennis Dixon
    10h ago
    DISAGREE!
    SCgal91
    15h ago
    Bullshit
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Democrats sue to let noncitizens vote in Virginia
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    Trump has repeatedly demonized early voting. Republicans in Georgia are doing it anyway
    The Independent2 days ago
    A Trump Loyalist on the Brink
    The Atlantic2 days ago
    Who is ahead in the presidential race, Harris or Trump? Here's what recent polls say
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Kamala Harris Just Rolled Out One Of The Biggest Proposals Of Her Campaign. Why Haven't You Heard More About It?
    HuffPost7 days ago
    Bret Baier Concedes Kamala Harris ‘May Have Gotten’ Anti-Trump Fox-Pushback ‘Viral Moment’ From His Interview
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Trump calls senator ‘fantastically attractive’ while speaking to all-female audience
    CNN2 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy