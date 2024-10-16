Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WJCL

    Missing in Georgia: Police searching for teen girl not seen in a week

    By Graham Cawthon,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Dirty Red
    2d ago
    🙏🙏
    Guest ..fISH
    2d ago
    🙏🙏🙏THAT THIS PRECIOUS BABY IS FOUND SAFE🙏🙏🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    King Harris Arrested In Georgia
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    School ‘shooter’ Colt Gray and his dad face new charges as cops find sick ‘shrine’ and warning signs ‘ignored by family’
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Georgia Mother Is Accused Of Murdering Her 1-Year-Old Son & Throwing His Body Into A Dumpster
    The Shade Room3 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The 'Worst Natural Disaster' Ever Recorded In Georgia
    WWPW Power 105.32 days ago
    Kentucky mom shot two sons in head before claiming she was 'manipulated to kill through Facebook'
    themirror.com2 days ago
    Here’s how to qualify for FEMA aid — including the $750 payment
    The Hill7 days ago
    Katt Williams $1.7 Million Judgment Dismissed After Winning Lawsuit vs. Former Assistant
    thesource.com2 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds6 days ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun4 days ago
    Watch: Videos you may have missed this week
    WJCL23 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Video shows Leilani Simon confronted by investigators after the disappearance of her toddler
    WJCL2 days ago
    Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
    MarketRealist5 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy6 days ago
    Married Woman Says Sister Moved in a Year Ago, and She and Her Husband Are Tired of 'Holding Back' in the Bedroom
    People1 day ago
    Death behind bars: Here’s how Georgia prisoners are being killed
    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1 day ago
    T.I.’s 19-year-old son arrested in Dunwoody over failure to appear warrant
    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta1 day ago
    Who is Bo Nix's wife? Meet former Auburn cheerleader Izzy Nix
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    National Hurricane Center tracking 2 areas of possible tropical development
    WJCL2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy