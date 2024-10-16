Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NBC Los Angeles

    Bogg Bag CEO calls this character trait a ‘must' for employees: ‘I can tell if you have it within minutes'

    By Ashton Jackson,CNBC,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Amazon cloud boss says employees unhappy with 5-day office mandate can leave
    NBC Los Angeles21 hours ago
    This strategy makes you more influential at work, says communication expert: It can change the power dynamic in any room
    NBC Los Angeles5 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Son writes humor-filled obituary for his dad: ‘He is God's problem now'
    NBC Los Angeles4 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Port of Los Angeles freight rail delays reach two-year high, with holiday and everyday items piling up
    NBC Los Angeles3 hours ago
    SSI recipients could get an extra check in November. Here's what to know
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Stellantis to shutter and sell large testing facility amid cost-cutting efforts
    NBC Los Angeles6 hours ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    You can now buy a $1,089 platinum bar from Costco—here's what to know before investing
    NBC Los Angeles9 hours ago
    Why 401(k) plans are the ‘final frontier' for exchange-traded funds
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Olympic snowboarder on the run, accused of running largest cocaine supplier to Canada through SoCal
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Hotel called 911 about Liam Payne ‘breaking the whole room' while intoxicated before his fatal fall
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Universal announces spring opening date for Epic Universe theme park
    NBC Los Angeles1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy