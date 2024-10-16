Open in App
    AURORA VOTES: Amendment 80 — protecting school choice or funding private schools?

    By Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat Colorado,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 1
    Nancy Beaudrot
    2d ago
    Any child can go to a private school if accepted. There doesn't need to be a law about that. What should not happen is that taxpayers fund vouchers for students to attend private schools. This amendment can clearly pave the way for this to happen. You certainly may se d your children to pri aye schools, but not at taxpayer expense or by taking any funding from public school. Only on your own dime.
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy