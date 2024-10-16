Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Verge

    Intel is laying off around 1,300 workers in Oregon.

    By Emma Roth,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A better Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming.
    The Verge1 day ago
    Meta is laying off employees at WhatsApp, Instagram, and more
    The Verge1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just $40 for first-time Woot buyers
    The Verge2 hours ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    This backpack solar generator can help you ignore nature
    The Verge1 day ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Instagram’s ‘social library’ could keep track of that funny video someone sent you
    The Verge2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Ferrari’s F80 uses ‘Boost optimization’ to give drivers more power where they need it
    The Verge1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    People are flocking to Bluesky as X makes more unwanted changes
    The Verge7 hours ago
    Google asks 9th Circuit for emergency stay, says Epic ruling ‘is dangerous’
    The Verge1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Brazilian police arrested the hacker who stole everyone’s SSN
    The Verge1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Amazon’s God of War series is going back to the drawing board.
    The Verge1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    The takeover: How Wyoming’s ‘tireless minority’ took control
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Apple Music is turning setlists into playlists.
    The Verge1 day ago
    FCC says all smartphones must be hearing aid-compatible
    The Verge6 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy