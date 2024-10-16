Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Click2Houston.com

    Galveston Island Humane Society’s executive director arrested for domestic violence

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jerry Fisher
    1d ago
    definitely needs to lose that job. there are confirmed studies that show the relationship between animal abuse and spousal abuse!!
    Lost and Found
    2d ago
    Inhumane director
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Popular Bargain Retailer to Close All Remaining Texas Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy
    Highway 98.92 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Houston Chick-fil-A helps terminally ill guest fulfill bucket list dream
    Click2Houston.com6 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    What is shaken baby syndrome, the controversial diagnosis for which Robert Roberson is set to die?
    Click2Houston.com1 day ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    House panel issues “unprecedented subpoena” in last-ditch effort to halt Texas execution of Robert Roberson
    Click2Houston.com2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy