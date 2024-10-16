Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • France 24

    Dominican Republic starts mass deportations of Haitians

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    Patricia Carreon
    20h ago
    Don't send them here
    Almando Averia
    20h ago
    The United States should do the same tp the Dominicans crossing the Mexican border illegally.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Haiti residents fear ‘fate is in God’s hands’ after gang commits worst mass killing in decades
    The Guardian2 days ago
    'We will not back down' against armed gangs, vows Haitian FM Dupuy
    France 242 days ago
    Sean “Diddy” Combs seen walking to courthouse in prison clothes
    breezyscroll.com7 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Who is ahead in the presidential race, Harris or Trump? Here's what recent polls say
    Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer2 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Sudden Death of Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Woman ‘stabbed a McDonald’s worker to death’ as he ate his meal inside a Mississippi restaurant
    The Independent2 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    UN agency for Palestinian refugees chief warns of 'real risk' of Gaza famine
    France 241 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    ‘This is Armageddon!’ Bill O’Reilly Declares NY ‘Out of Control’ In Takedown of Gov. Hochul & Mayor Adams
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Biden-Harris just made the biggest handout to illegal aliens in American history
    Fox News1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Meghan Markle Is Being Criticized Online After Reportedly Saying She's 'One Of The Most Bullied People In The World' At Charity Event: 'Appalling'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Migrants selling fruit and candy in New York's subway are plagued by fear and uncertainty
    NBC News1 day ago
    BMF Founder Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory Released From Prison, Transferred to Community Confinement
    Complex1 day ago
    Woman screams 'help he's trying to rape me' before being shot dead by total stranger during workout
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Black Mafia Family co-founder Big Meech released from federal prison
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    ‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Warnock says large numbers of Black men voting for Trump is ‘not going to happen’
    The Hill5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Sinaloa Cartel Members Are Now Scanning People's Phones to Check if They Engaged With Rival Factions
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Judge Who Oversaw The 1996 Murder Trial Of Michael Jordan’s Father Has Asked For The Convict To Be Released From Prison
    FanBuzz1 day ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite1 day ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    North Carolina Groom Shot And Killed Outside Wedding In Front Of Bride
    Wide Open Country2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy