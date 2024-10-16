Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • countryandtownhouse.com

    Sweet Bobby: The Shocking True Story Behind Netflix’s New Documentary

    By Olivia Emily,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The #1 Netflix series in the US right now has a perfect 100% critics’ score
    BGR.com3 days ago
    The bitter truth behind Sweet Bobby: Woman's nine-year catfish nightmare laid bare in new Netflix documentary
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    I Am A Killer season 4: Who is on the Netflix show?
    The US Sun22 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    Netflix viewers make plea to others after watching hit new true crime documentary
    The Independent19 hours ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Erik Menendez Reacts to Brother Lyle Menendez's Apology for Molesting Him
    E! News2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO3 days ago
    People who never felt truly loved as children usually display these 9 behaviors later in life
    Baseline3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    I Am A Killer: Everything to know about Ashley Morrison in Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    ‘Anatomy of Lies’: The Most Truly Horrific Revelations About Elisabeth Finch in Peacock’s Docuseries
    tvinsider.com2 days ago
    The Butterfly Blonde Bob Is Swooping Into Salons This Season
    countryandtownhouse.com1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    Arkansas Diaries4 days ago
    Khloe Kardashian shares before-and-after photo of facial injections following tumor removal
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Deceitful Love: viewers share verdict on Netflix's hit show
    HELLO2 days ago
    These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Psychic & Intuitive
    MindBodyGreen3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Serena Williams Reveals She Had a Cyst the 'Size of a Small Grapefruit' Removed from Her Neck
    People1 day ago
    Sweet Bobby review: This horrifying catfish story is remarkable in its sheer scale and audacity
    The Independent2 days ago
    Woman Takes In Foster Dog, Then Wakes Up 4 Days Later To Something Unusual In Her Bed
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Netflix's controversial conspiracy series returns with surprising celebrity star
    WhatToWatch2 days ago
    The Sudden Death of Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Netflix adds ‘edge of your seat’ thriller that was shot in Ireland
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims JAY-Z Hid From 2Pac In Las Vegas Hotel Room Before Concert
    Vibe3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘106 & Park’ Star Free Finally Breaks Silence On Secret Baby With Jay-Z Rumour
    Shine My Crown6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy