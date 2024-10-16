Guitar World Magazine
“The moment I said we gotta acknowledge Ed, Dave popped a fuse… The vitriol that came out was unbelievable”: Alex Van Halen reveals the real reason why the Van Halen tribute didn’t happen – and the advice Brian May gave him about the tour
By Janelle Borg,2 days ago
By Janelle Borg,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“They’re all little pieces”: AI-aided Eddie Van Halen solos could be a possibility, according to Alex Van Halen
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
“I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight”: The Last Dinner Party's Emily Roberts moonlighted as Brian May in a Queen tribute band – now the guitar legend is endorsing her band
Guitar World Magazine1 day ago
“This experience has deeply touched my heart in a way I never expected”: Jason Becker gifts guitar to viral 11-year-old metal star Maya Neelakantan following heartwarming meeting
Guitar World Magazine4 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
“Pete Townshend said, ‘I wish I could play like you.’ I thought, ‘I wish I could come up with the three chords you take to the bank!’” How Caleb Quaye became Elton John’s go-to guitarist – and took over Jimmy Page’s session work
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
Kristen Brady3 days ago
M Henderson13 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
J. Souza25 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
Bryce Gruber9 days ago
Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
Declutterbuzz4 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune3 hours ago
Chicago Food King19 days ago
Dianna Carney6 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
Alameda Post20 days ago
Guitar World deals of the week: save a huge $1,000 on a Guild acoustic, $440 off a Sterling by Music Man bass, plus a blanket 15% off all PRS SE
Guitar World Magazine4 hours ago
The Lantern13 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
Alameda Post5 days ago
Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
Declutterbuzz1 day ago
“As familiar and enjoyable as your favorite pedals”: Fractal unveils the VP4 – an effects-only 'virtual pedalboard' launched to take on the Line 6 HX Effects
Guitar World Magazine2 days ago
Declutterbuzz9 days ago
The Lantern28 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0