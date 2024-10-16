Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • France 24

    Macron says Israel PM 'mustn't forget his country created by UN decision'

    By Camille KNIGHT,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 257
    Add a Comment
    Omar Candelaria
    1d ago
    UN not create Israel they just give some land to Palestine and make new rule between Israel and Gaza but Israel existing since God create and Jesús will protect himself not wondering how Israel keep growing and progressing and is stronger because God will
    Omar Candelaria
    1d ago
    Macron not is your business if not going to help keep quiet
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Middle East: Netanyahu and Macron square up on Lebanon ceasefire
    France 241 day ago
    Israel is a rogue nation. It should be removed from the United Nations | Mehdi Hasan
    The Guardian2 days ago
    'First time' that the US threatens to withdraw its military support from Israel
    France 241 day ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    Israeli strike kills mayor and five others in southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh
    France 241 day ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent7 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Trump Tells Black and Hispanic Voters Backing Harris: ‘Go Have Your Head Examined’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade7 days ago
    Navy veteran facing years in Dubai prison for travelling with his prescription medication
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com6 days ago
    Saudi Arabia sentences Mohammed al-Ghamdi to 23 years
    dailycartoonist.com2 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond5 days ago
    Live: New Israeli airstrike hits port city in Syria, state media says
    France 241 day ago
    Biden gives Iran warning about killing Trump: Report
    americanmilitarynews.com2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    China has built a giant Osprey-like drone that engineers say can carry 10 passengers and fly at 340 mph
    Business Insider3 days ago
    More than 140 people are killed and dozens injured after a gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria
    The Independent1 day ago
    Meghan Markle Is Being Criticized Online After Reportedly Saying She's 'One Of The Most Bullied People In The World' At Charity Event: 'Appalling'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Iranian top general resurfaces amid rumours Israel killed him
    DPA3 days ago
    The Worst Canned Tuna Is Unexpectedly From A Popular Brand
    chowhound.com4 days ago
    Trump’s Chilling Threat After Harris Interview Catches the FCC’s Eye
    The New Republic7 days ago
    Fox News’s Bret Baier is shutting down MAGA supporters fuming over his Harris interview
    The Independent2 days ago
    UK exploring sanctions against Israeli ministers, PM Starmer says
    Reuters1 day ago
    Chicago bound passengers were delayed after their flight made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    Netanyahu hits Biden admin, says Israel – not US – will decide how to handle Iran
    Fox News2 days ago
    In clash with Netanyahu, Macron says Israel PM 'mustn't forget his country created by UN
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Controversial West African activist Kemi Seba detained in Paris
    France 242 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Hezbollah vows to expand attacks in Israel after deadly strike in Lebanon's Christian heartland
    The Associated Press2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy