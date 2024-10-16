Open in App
    Officials making new push in 22-year-old missing persons case of Georgia mother and son

    By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 4
    PaintedMustang
    1d ago
    Oh my gosh! I’m in Georgia and this is the first I’m hearing about this case. Why not include pictures of them when they went missing and what the age progression photos look like now? Why in the heck would this article not include that vital information?
    Capri
    2d ago
    I followed this case years ago and I always had a strong suspicion that her husband did it.. alibi or not he played a role in her disappearance...but I can't go by feelings...can I 😔
