Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • vg247.com

    The Witcher 3 just got a bunch of new quest mods, and this one where Geralt runs into a light, chats to a shadow as a child, and fights himself might be my favorite

    By Mark Warren,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Silent Hill 2 Vanity Mirror puzzle and suitcase code
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Lies of P will be PS5 Pro enhanced: great news if you like Souls-likes and are made of money
    vg247.com2 days ago
    Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 28 is good news for idiots like me who've already installed more mods than they can count, and also for Wyll stans
    vg247.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    V.A Proxy is the perfect Steam Next Fest demo for anyone that really wishes we had Nier Automata and Sekiro sequels already
    vg247.com18 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Infinity Nikki codes for October 2024
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Invincible season 3 gets a premiere date and a teaser trailer so good you'll once again be disappointed the show doesn't actually look like that
    vg247.com1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz17 hours ago
    Life is Strange has grown up with its protagonist in Double Exposure, which makes for a great story, but also a grim reminder of our own lost youth
    vg247.com17 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson25 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup14 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy