Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXII 12

    Hurricane Helene victims demand a pause to foreclosures, evictions

    By Carolyn Conte,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 31
    Add a Comment
    Sandra Burns
    16h ago
    I am still trying to get my roof and inside the house from Debby. Nine weeks now. And I have HO. First claim in over 30 years.
    Burton Poole
    18h ago
    government or rich people want mountains
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Washington is offering money to move. Don’t expect flood-soaked North Carolina residents to bite.
    POLITICO2 days ago
    North Carolina BBQ Left 10 People With Nasty Parasites
    Wide Open Eats4 days ago
    2025 Food Stamps: How the COLA Adjustment Will Boost Your SNAP Benefits
    goaifa.com5 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    Daughter of woman missing since Hurricane Helene searches for closure: "It's hard to truly grieve"
    WLTX.com1 day ago
    People ignoring Blue Ridge Parkway closures, vandalizing barriers: NPS
    CBS 172 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Surprise Decision Made On Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan's Dad
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    North Carolina man accused of threatening FEMA workers speaks out
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    J.D. Vance could oust Donald Trump from the presidency under this scenario
    Raw Story3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy