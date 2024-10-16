Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • theadvocate.com

    For the love of dips: Here are 3 gameday snacks to liven up your tailgate

    By LAUREN CHERAMIE,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Will it be a cold or warm winter in Louisiana this year? What to expect with La Niña at play.
    theadvocate.com21 hours ago
    The brightest Supermoon of 2024 will dazzle in Louisiana this week. Here's when to see it.
    theadvocate.com2 days ago
    Tropical storm or depression may form in Caribbean while low-pressure system churns in Atlantic
    theadvocate.com5 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    NO.saintsbroncos.101824.1995.JPG
    theadvocate.com19 hours ago
    Dennis Allen gives an update on Paulson Adebo's injury, and he's heading for surgery
    theadvocate.com12 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Marshon Lattimore ruled out for rest of Saints game vs Broncos with a hamstring injury
    theadvocate.com15 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    BetMGM promo code NOLA250: Snag $250 Broncos-Saints bonus
    theadvocate.com19 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    What started with hard-fought losses has spiraled into something different for the Saints
    theadvocate.com6 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy