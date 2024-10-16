Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PennLive.com

    Penn State at the season’s halfway point: The midterm grades are in for James Franklin’s Lions

    By Bob Flounders,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Ohio State linebacker
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Return timeline for Pittsburgh Steelers' standout rookie center revealed
    PennLive.com22 hours ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers kicker pacing to shatter NFL record
    PennLive.com1 day ago
    Justin Timberlake pauses Pa. concert over a fan’s sign. Here’s what it said
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Country music star’s erratic performance, fall on stage has fans worried
    PennLive.com2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Promising Steelers OT set to return after missing two months with injury
    PennLive.com15 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA23 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern1 day ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Arizona’s Prop 139 could shift the narrative on Latinas and abortion
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy