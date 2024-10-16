Bloody Elbow
‘There are some fighters I don’t like’… Dana White explains why the UFC won’t be making their own rankings despite continuous criticism
By Jamie Theodosi,2 days ago
By Jamie Theodosi,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean O’Malley is ‘100%’ interested in facing UFC Hall of Famer next as he targets return to the octagon in early 2025
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
‘My sister hits harder’… Francis Ngannou violates fitness influencer for trying to hurt him with a body shot
Bloody Elbow21 hours ago
Dustin Poirier sets his sights on a retirement fight in Louisiana following recent rumors as he teases fight news… ‘My goal is to retire at home’
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
Conor McGregor labels Belal Muhammad ‘the most abysmal zero revenue generating fighter in UFC history’ as he targets the ‘triple crown’
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Bryce Gruber9 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
‘Conor McGregor was perhaps the greatest fighter who’s ever done this’… MMA legend makes massive claim about ‘The Notorious’
Bloody Elbow1 day ago
Bryce Gruber6 days ago
UFC veterans debate the concerning trend over referees allowing fights to go longer… ‘The CTE thing is pretty brutal’
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
‘Put all heavyweights in a room, Renan leaves’… Francis Ngannou hits back at Tom Aspinall’s claim that Renan Ferreira is not elite opposition with massive prediction
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern1 day ago
David Heitz8 days ago
Conor McGregor provides major update on whether Mike Perry is really ‘fired’ from BKFC as he claims ‘Platinum’ is ‘afraid’ of a bare-knuckle legend
Bloody Elbow2 days ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0