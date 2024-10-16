Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Roll Call Online

    Happening in Plains sight: A competitive Nebraska Senate race

    By Daniela Altimari,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 24
    Add a Comment
    Scott Wamsley
    1d ago
    Dan has been an Independent his entire adult life and actually has plans that would help all Nebraskans, unlike Fisher, who is self serving and is endorsed by a traitorous insurrectionist. Dan has mine and my entire family's vote.
    Linda C Kelly
    1d ago
    Republicans have Trump and Fisher. I’ll vote for Osborn and anyone else!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Upstate NY House races test party messaging on abortion, immigration
    Roll Call Online2 days ago
    Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Turnout will …
    Roll Call Online3 days ago
    Takeaways: Harris makes play for GOP voters, sits for feisty Fox News interview
    Roll Call Online1 day ago
    Popular Pharmacy With Multiple Nebraska Locations To Shutter Stores
    KXKT KAT 103.7FM1 day ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King20 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    CDC reports record drop in drug overdose deaths
    Roll Call Online1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy