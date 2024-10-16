Open in App
    One person killed in crash on S. Loop 289

    By Joshua Ramirez,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 4
    Dash J Champion
    15h ago
    innocent life lost, driving on the wrong side of the road,dumbass
    Anita
    1d ago
    🌹🙏🏿
