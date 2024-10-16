Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    'Cheat Code to Life': Jailhouse lawyers help incarcerated people — and themselves, too

    By Carrie Johnson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Dorothy Miller
    19h ago
    Florida Change Y'all Law
    Dorothy Miller
    19h ago
    Yes I Understand All Our Children's Need Some Kind Of Help My Son Went To Prison When He was 22 & He Still There He been there 24 years he did 3 repearl and got denied never been to a big prison before first time saying he was trying to robbery someone police came out and pick him out because he had a blue & white shirt on Florida law need to change because A Alots of people in there for nothing I can understand if he hurt someone but I believe in God I will always keep faith
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father Could Be Released From Prison After Getting Support From Trial Judge
    thejasminebrand.com1 day ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy6 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US19 hours ago
    Martha Stewart Says Prosecutors Who Put Her In Prison ‘Should Be Put In A Cuisinart & Turned On High’
    uInterview.com6 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail8 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Katt Williams $1.7 Million Judgment Dismissed After Winning Lawsuit vs. Former Assistant
    thesource.com2 days ago
    10 Symptoms of Pancreatic Cancer You Don’t Want To Ignore
    FODMAP Everyday11 days ago
    The 25-Cent Coin That Could Fetch Over $10,000: How to Spot It
    KGLO News3 days ago
    Victoria's Secret Investigation Exposes Shocking Truth About Relationship Between Raunchy Brand's CEO and Jeffrey Epstein
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    'Kids Killing Kids': Polk County Sheriff's Office Takes Down Violent Gang Members
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Big Meech Released From Prison, Finishing Sentence in Halfway House
    Hollywood Unlocked1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Toll of prison staff shortages on guards, prisoners and their families
    Scripps News1 day ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    YSL Woody Issues Heartfelt Apology To Young Thug: “I’ll Never Forgive Myself”
    hotnewhiphop.com12 hours ago
    Inmate died after being found on toilet - inquest
    BBC1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Alabama executes man who killed 5 and asked to be put to death
    NPR4 hours ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Day care operator's husband sentenced to 45 years in child's fentanyl death
    ABC News1 day ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Diddy Threatened To Kill Alleged Victims, Multiple New Lawsuits Claim
    BroBible3 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Are Considering Taking This Drastic Step in the Wake of the Diddy Controversy
    SheKnows5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy