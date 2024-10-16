Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ualrpublicradio.org

    'Cheat Code to Life': Jailhouse lawyers help incarcerated people — and themselves, too

    By Carrie Johnson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast6 days ago
    ‘Horrifying’ mistake to harvest organs from a living person averted, witnesses say
    ualrpublicradio.org1 day ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune12 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Four Leaders of Notorious Nuestra Familia Prison Gang Convicted of Racketeering and Related Crimes
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    68 Percent of Economists Surveyed By Wall Street Journal Deem Trump Worse For Inflation Than Harris
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy