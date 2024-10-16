Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NPR

    Archaeologists discover 12 skeletons at a buried tomb in Petra, Jordan

    By James Doubek,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    You!
    1d ago
    I think they need to leave it alone and let the remains rest in the peace they were placed there for!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Mitzi Gaynor, star of the big-screen musical ‘South Pacific,’ dies at 93
    NPR14 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Four Americans allegedly killed by Israeli forces, why isn't the U.S. investigating?
    NPR1 day ago
    Alabama executes man who killed 5 and asked to be put to death
    NPR4 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Lufthansa agrees to a record $4 million fine for its treatment of Jewish passengers
    NPR2 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Harrison Ford keeps working for ‘human contact’. Could he be any more beloved?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    How Michigan's Arab American community could decide the 2024 election
    NPR1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Christopher Columbus may have been a Spanish Jew, according to a new documentary
    NPR2 days ago
    Trump tried a friendlier pitch with Latino voters at a Univision town hall
    NPR1 day ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    How to avoid sharing election misinformation
    NPR1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy