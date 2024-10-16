Open in App
    Family of Jayland Walker, city of Akron reach tentative agreement to settle federal lawsuit

    2 days ago
    Comments / 3
    Unmovable✊🏿
    1d ago
    The APD was wrong for not accepting accountability in the first place. If they weren't wrong then it would not be a settlement. The over kill was brutal and heinous and costly to everyone. ✌🏿
    Amber Andears McClure
    1d ago
    There shouldn’t be a settlement. He wanted suicide by cop. He ran from the police. He fired shots at the police. He died. It’s pretty black and white. It’s extremely sad for his family and loved ones. And I’m sorry for their grief. But there should not be a settlement for police doing their jobs.
