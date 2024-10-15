Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • the-independent.com

    Al Pacino reveals cut Heat scene that will change the way you watch 1995 film

    By Jacob Stolworthy,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Taylor Swift shares announcement on Good Morning America
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Boba tea brand in chaos after Simu Liu’s ‘cultural appropriation’ criticism sparks TikTok firestorm
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Kamala Harris set to make surprise appearance on Joe Rogan podcast
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Perfume bottle held enough Novichok to kill thousands, Dawn Sturgess death inquiry hears
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Trump – running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people put old’ people in top federal roles
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Paul Schrader stopped watching Joker 2 after 15 minutes because ‘that was enough’
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    What we know about One Direction’s Liam Payne’s shocking death at a Buenos Aires hotel
    the-independent.com6 hours ago
    Search for missing Texas realtor and mom-of-four hones in on landfill site – as chilling phone call revealed
    the-independent.com19 hours ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena20 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Watch moment ‘whale watcher’ found after 67 days adrift at sea as brother and nephew tragically die
    the-independent.com1 day ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Trump tantrums over ‘Apprentice’ biopic in middle-of-the-night rant: A ‘fake’ and ‘classless’ movie
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Astronomer gives useful hint about how to see the ‘comet of the century’
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Duo wounded in Trump’s Pennsylvania rally shooting break silence: ‘I’m sure there was negligence’
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    It was Russia, CIA, the FBI: 10 JFK assassination conspiracies that refuse to die
    the-independent.com22 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Harris gets testy to start Fox interview as she is questioned about the border: Live
    the-independent.com16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy