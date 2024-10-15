Open in App
    Rare comet spotted over Southwest Virginia and more headlines

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    SC residents to get partial payment to replace food spoiled during Helene
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    More moms are serving as Indiana legislators — but far fewer than should be, new report says
    newsfromthestates.comlast hour
    Alabama scheduled to conduct fifth execution of 2024
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    With a record-number of Utahns dying from overdoses, state announces new fentanyl task force
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Free legal clinics in Boise, Meridian available to low-income residents next week
    newsfromthestates.com2 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Wrongful death suit filed by East Tenn. factory worker’s family contests company’s account of flood
    newsfromthestates.com2 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    After Blue Cross, Tufts appeal $15B Medicaid contract, state agrees to reevaluate
    newsfromthestates.com20 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Gov. Murphy announces medical debt eliminated for 77K families
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Tenant advocacy organizations call for 90-day ‘pause’ on evictions in disaster counties
    newsfromthestates.com3 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Public Safety Illegal Game Rooms: Landlords May Face More Fines, Code Violations
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago

