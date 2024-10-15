Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Raw Story

    Voter purge lawsuits add to disenfranchisement allegations against Youngkin administration

    By Markus Schmidt, Virginia Mercury,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 51
    Add a Comment
    Marla Rochelle
    1d ago
    Glenn is a POS
    Alan Smith
    1d ago
    Youngkin admits it was Donald Trump whohelped him to make up his mind to runfor governor 2001. That should tell youall you need to know about Youngkin andhis relationship with Trump.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Real crisis': Veteran reporter shows how Trump electoral win could outrage young voters
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Frustrated Jake Tapper Calls Out GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin Over Trump Denial
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA26 days ago
    Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
    MarketRealist5 days ago
    'Silent majority': Ex-GOP lawmaker flags voting bloc she says will quietly vote for Harris
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    VA Gov. responds to lawsuit over voter removal program
    CNN2 days ago
    Ex-Trump aide laughs watching Trump's town hall: 'This is not even the man I worked for'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    ‘Couple fries short of a Happy Meal’: Ex-lawmaker latest to pile on Trump over town hall
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Veterans group uses spooky music to warn America of Trump's 'old and failing' mind
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    ‘He’s not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘cognitive decline’ explode amid ‘bizarre behavior’
    Raw Story1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    'I challenge you': Autoworker dares Trump to pull 12-hour shift after belittling comments
    Raw Story16 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Republican accused of 'deceiving' Black voters with ad showing wrong election date
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy