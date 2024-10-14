Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Traffic Snarl in Arnold as Route 2 and College Parkway Lights Go Dark, Police Direct Morning Commute

    By Jamal Robinson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Wanda Turner
    1d ago
    This happened yesterday morning and the police did not direct traffic they sat in there cars yesterday evening till this morning crews were working on the light
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Howard High student arrested at school, accused of murdering man behind Columbia office building
    CBS Baltimore1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Pennsylvania Drug Ring Leader Qureem Overton Convicted After Jury Trial
    hoodline.com14 hours ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New Berlin Rolls Out Initiative to Boost Local Tourism and Hotel Stays
    hoodline.com2 days ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby seeks to replace home detention with curfew due to new job
    Fox News2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy