    • guitar.com

    “People will become conditioned and learn to accept it”: Kenny Wayne Shepherd on the threat of AI to music

    By Crystal Koe,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 5
    Lizanne
    11h ago
    People accept lip syncing and backing tracks with no problem. I'd rather watch someone absolutely blow it live then watch a recording
    Gregory Thompson
    17h ago
    we accepted mp3, which compress all of the soul out of the music. It will never replace live....
