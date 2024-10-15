Open in App
    • vg247.com

    After a disastrous second weekend at the box office, Joker: Folie a Deux is apparently already slated for a digital release much earlier than you’d expect

    By Oisin Kuhnke,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 17
    Rome D
    1d ago
    These Joker movies been played out ‼️ When Heathe Ledger left so did they! R.I.P.🙏🙏🙏
    Victor Gonzales
    1d ago
    release the Batgirl movie already
