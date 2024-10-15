Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCJB

    Marion County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing Summerfield woman

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man dies after dirt bike crash in Ocala National Forest
    WCJB2 days ago
    The Pork Ribs At This Florida Restaurant Are So Good, They Have A Cult Following
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Popular breakfast spot in Wildwood, Florida, cited for 19 Violations in Sumter County
    Gary Smith3 days ago
    Florida Wendy's Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Shelter Welcomes A Cat With Healed Facial Injuries Only To Discover A Harsh Truth
    happywhisker.com4 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    This diner in Ocala, Florida, cited for 3 violations in Marion County; Needs follow-up
    Gary Smith1 day ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast8 days ago
    'Dog's eyes say it all' after Florida firefighters rescue him along with dozens more in Milton's floods
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    St. Johns County asks people to stay off the roads
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago
    ‘They stole our dream’: Couple’s retirement plans scuttled after thieves stole their vacant Massachusetts property and sold it for half its worth
    moneywise.com6 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy