WAFB.com
Family hopes for justice after man allegedly strangles his pregnant wife to death
By KTRK via CNN Newsource,2 days ago
By KTRK via CNN Newsource,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
myopinion.stfu.
1d ago
myopinion.stfu.
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I did something I wasn’t supposed to do’: Mom sentenced for pouring scalding hot liquid on her 9-month-old daughter
Law & Crime1 day ago
Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
Law & Crime3 days ago
Woman shot sister in the back of the head before taking Lyft to Publix, calling 911, and trying to pin murder on husband's pregnant girlfriend: Sheriff
Law & Crime5 days ago
WAFB.com2 days ago
WAFB.com1 day ago
iHeartRadio5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
Daily Mail7 days ago
Lt Dan’s daughter fears attention dad is getting after Hurricane Milton will send him to ‘early grave’
The Independent4 days ago
Kristen Brady1 day ago
Margaret Minnicks26 days ago
Uncovering Florida19 days ago
The Mirror US6 days ago
Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
WAFB.com2 days ago
Great-grandmother found strangled in home after missing daughter’s pickup at the airport: ‘Took my heart away’
New York Post3 days ago
WAFB.com1 day ago
The HD Post13 days ago
Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
Daily Mail2 days ago
Software consultant strangled pregnant wife and mom of 2, tried to make her death look like drug overdose suicide after argument at home: Court docs
Law & Crime2 days ago
Mississippi News Group15 days ago
Mom and dad watched their baby get worse and worse and waited to bring her to the hospital, even after the infant was left partially paraIyzed and vomlting bIood caused by their injuries, resulting in her death
Chattanooga Daily News5 days ago
WyoFile28 days ago
WAFB.com2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
David Heitz22 days ago
Chicago Food King19 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.