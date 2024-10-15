Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WXIA 11 Alive

    Fatal crash on major Cobb County roadway

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Georgia Cops Speed Through Town to Answer Sheriff's Urgent Call at Burger King. He Was Upset About A Mix-Up with His Order
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Missing fugitive father and three kids are spotted alive and well and living in the wilderness - three years after they vanished without a trace
    Daily Mail8 days ago
    Wanda Smith dead at 58 – Atlanta radio legend tragically passes away one day after her birthday as tributes flood in
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Hospital nurse used hand sanitizer to steal wedding rings from dementia patient, dislocating a finger: Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Susan Smith Convicted of Disciplinary Charge in Prison
    Court TV1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    New York Mets Fall Flat in NLCS Home Opener
    WXIA 11 Alive7 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Atlanta to host Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2028
    WXIA 11 Alive2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Georgia Spot Named The 'Most Haunted Place' In The Entire State
    WWPW Power 105.32 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Korean Restaurant Opening Near Marietta Square
    Business Debut1 day ago
    Young Thug, YSL trial continues Tuesday with witness testimony
    WXIA 11 Alive2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Georgia HC Kirby Smart clears the air on shoving Michael Van Buren during win over Mississippi State
    A to Z Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy