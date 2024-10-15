Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KYTV

    Mercy injury prevention specialist shares tips on how to pick safe costumes for kids this Halloween

    By Savannah Harrison,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    RedMISSOURI
    1d ago
    mercy employees and injury prevention specialist? wait that is a job title? omg that's hilarious. well I am an injury analytical specialist AKA 80s baby and mother of elementary student...I feel like I qualify for that title as well...😅
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    On Your Side Scam School: How to check a charity; Don't throw away one legit letter
    KYTV1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Liam Payne of One Direction dead at 31
    KYTV14 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    US Postal Service announces holiday shipping cutoff dates
    KYTV1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Hunter’s Moon this week will be the brightest supermoon of the year
    KYTV2 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy