Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • ksl.com

    Sports betting roundup: Week 6 of the NFL season was all about the favorites

    By Deseret Digital Media,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lions sign DT Alim McNeill to $97 million, 4-year deal in franchise's latest investment
    ksl.com18 hours ago
    Yamamoto knows innings matter for Dodgers rotation that often lists TBA as probable pitcher
    ksl.com10 hours ago
    Raiders' new minority owner Tom Brady greeted by Mark Davis, employees at team facility
    ksl.com9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Panthers' Chuba Hubbard continues to hold off competition as starting running back
    ksl.com11 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres has thumb surgery
    ksl.com8 hours ago
    Leo Carlsson scores in OT, and the Ducks beat Utah 5-4 for their 9th straight home opener victory
    ksl.com5 hours ago
    Minnesota can't finish off New York and now must find way to win two straight games for 5th title
    ksl.com6 hours ago
    Ex-Army Ranger goes from obese in wheelchair to fitness competitor: Learn his secret
    ksl.com9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Daybreak now has its field. Here's what fans will see when the Bees start playing
    ksl.com6 hours ago
    76ers' free agent pickup Paul George leaves preseason win with hyperextended left knee
    ksl.com2 days ago
    Mets slugger Pete Alonso keeping his playoff pumpkin safe — home and away
    ksl.com10 hours ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern18 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Brian Robinson Jr. is aiming to return from his knee injury when the Commanders host the Panthers
    ksl.com13 hours ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy