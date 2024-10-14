Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGME

    Haunted house owner pleads no contest to sexual assault charges involving juvenile workers

    By BRIAN KERHIN,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    'Go back to China'; Woman hit in the face with a mini grill in possible hate crime
    WGME2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Fatal Collision Investigation In Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago
    SoCal County gets $11 Million to clear homeless encampments
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy