Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • fandomwire.com

    One Piece: Why Garp Needs to Die for His Past Sins (& That’s Not Just for Failing to Save Ace)

    By DigantaAngad,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    TLee
    2d ago
    Ace's death not only changed Luffy but Garp as well. Killing Garp will mean more to koby than Luffy but it will in turn make Garp another Ace. Plot device. And there's been too many of those kind of deaths. or "deaths" since Kidds death isn't fully confirmed and Law was half dead on Beppo's back. Oda needs to look to JJK in how to not kill off great characters cause Gogo's death is still bugging me.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    7 Things You Didn’t Know About “Agatha All Along” Star Kathryn Hahn
    fandomwire.com17 hours ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    3 Moments From John Cena- Kai Cenat’s Twitch Stream That Can Even Make a Grown Man Cry
    fandomwire.com2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Roblox: Type Soul Codes (October 2024)
    fandomwire.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Where is P Diddy Now- The 2nd Richest Rapper in the World is Reportedly Willing to Pay $50 Million to Get out of Jail
    fandomwire.com1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    George Clooney Net Worth in 2024: Here’s How the Hollywood A-Lister Amassed a $500 Million Fortune
    fandomwire.com2 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz11 hours ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz20 days ago
    Senior Gentleman Bordeaux
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Elden Ring: How to Beat Sanguine Noble
    fandomwire.com14 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern11 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz22 days ago
    End The Clutter Trap! Tips For A Mindful Approach
    Declutterbuzz8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy