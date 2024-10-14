Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Investopedia

    SoFi Stock Rises, Lifted by $2B Fortress Capital Loan Deal

    By David Marino-Nachison,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Watch These Apple Price Levels as Stock Trades Near Record High
    Investopedia18 hours ago
    Bausch + Lomb Stock Pops as TPG, Blackstone Consider Joint Bid
    Investopedia2 days ago
    Mortgage Refinance Rates Dip for Most Loan Types
    Investopedia16 hours ago
    S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: Export Cap, ASML Sales Worries Weigh on Chip Stocks
    Investopedia1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Walgreens Plans To Close 1,200 Stores Over Next Three Years
    Investopedia1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Today's Mortgage Rates by State – Oct. 16, 2024
    Investopedia16 hours ago
    2025 Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Today: Are You Prepared for These Changes?
    Investopedia1 day ago
    Here Are Three Economic Scenarios the Fed’s Waller Is Watching For
    Investopedia2 days ago
    First-Time Homebuyers Are Still Active Despite Higher Mortgage Rates
    Investopedia18 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    A Third of Investors Expect a Recession If Their Party Loses the Election, Survey Shows
    Investopedia1 day ago
    Novavax Stock Plunges as FDA Puts Hold on Vaccines Because of Safety Concerns
    Investopedia15 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Elliott Calls for December Vote to Shake Up Southwest Airlines' Board
    Investopedia2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Oil Slumps as IEA Trims Demand Forecast
    Investopedia1 day ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    S&P 500 Gains and Losses Today: United Airlines Soars on Strong Earnings, $1.5B Buyback
    Investopedia11 hours ago
    Truth Social Stock Halted After Sudden Drop
    Investopedia1 day ago
    5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens
    Investopedia2 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz11 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy