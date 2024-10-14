Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Catholics, abortion and the complicated organism of faith

    By Kevin Woster,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Eweneek
    1d ago
    It is not necessary to be Catholic, Christian, or religious at all to recognize that killing children is morally wrong. I have participated in the struggle for women’s rights ever since the 1970s, and I appreciate the great strides towards the quality that have been made in my lifetime. In addition to discrimination against women, our country’s history is rife with examples of oppression of Black people, indigenous people, and disabled people – and is exemplified by the bigotry of Planned Parenthood’s founder Margaret Sanger. The perpetrators of this appalling abuse and prejudice justified their actions by claiming the victims were “not fully human“. After experiencing the effects of discrimination ourselves, it is inexcusable to now manifest discrimination on others by denying them life!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Justice Department says Va., Youngkin illegally striking voters from rolls and more state headlines
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Homelessness among seniors rising across New Mexico, especially outside Albuquerque, group says
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Extended-stay hotels, a growing option for poor families, can create health problems for kids
    newsfromthestates.com3 days ago
    A Panhandle town says goodbye to its newspaper
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    James Spann and our misinformation nightmare
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Officials urge NC residents to obtain Real IDs prior to the 2025 deadline
    newsfromthestates.com17 hours ago
    ‘First People of Kansas’ documentary showcases Native American history for St. John community
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Documents show lavish spending on pay, benefits for officials at dockworkers union
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Josh Hawley draws rebuke over use of private jets for Missouri Senate campaign
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy