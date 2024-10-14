Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • PsyPost

    The confrontation effect revealed: Outrage over opposing political views fuels social media engagement

    By Eric W. Dolan,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Gender-equality paradox in academic strengths persists across countries and time
    PsyPost12 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    New study reveals lasting impact of childhood adversity on brain development
    PsyPost2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Climate anxiety and generalized anxiety are distinct, new research shows
    PsyPost1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Around 3% of children suffer from symptoms of both autism and ADHD
    PsyPost2 days ago
    Autistic traits linked to specific pattern of social learning, study finds
    PsyPost20 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy