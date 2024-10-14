Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Porterville Recorder

    LeBron James returns for 22nd NBA season with Anthony Davis, new Lakers coach JJ Redick

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lakers' annual preseason game in Las Vegas brings enthusiasm to potential NBA market
    Porterville Recorder1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    NL batting champ Luis Arraez of the Padres has thumb surgery
    Porterville Recorder6 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Pro Women's Hockey League unveils 90-game schedule that will open Nov. 30
    Porterville Recorder1 day ago
    NASCAR aware of allegations a team engineer stole intellectual property to give to rival team
    Porterville Recorder2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Former rugby star Rees-Zammit 'loving every moment' as he tries to crack Jaguars roster
    Porterville Recorder13 hours ago
    Panthers' Hubbard continues to prove he has what it takes to be an every-down starting NFL back
    Porterville Recorder9 hours ago
    Raiders' new minority owner Tom Brady greeted by Mark Davis, employees at team facility
    Porterville Recorder7 hours ago
    Penguins' stars reach career milestones in OT win over Sabres
    Porterville Recorder2 hours ago
    Roy Robertson-Harris eager to contribute to Seahawks defensive line
    Porterville Recorder8 hours ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy