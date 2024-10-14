Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Click2Houston.com

    Man who choked emergency room staff wanted by Pct. 4 deputies

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Texas Gal
    1d ago
    Put him under the jail. No one should be assaulted just for going to work.
    Deana K
    1d ago
    pos
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Woman left her child with severe injuries, including a fractured skuII and a deep gash in his head, and left with her family member right after she wrecked her vehicIe into others while speeding
    Shreveport Magazine1 day ago
    Texas mom, luxury real estate agent missing after party at exclusive private club, husband arrested
    Fox News6 days ago
    Man allegedly killed his mother with a machete and then walked into a Wendy’s covered in blood and bleeding wounds
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    I Was Drugged and Raped by Kanye at Diddy Party: Lawsuit
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    H-E-B Announces Plans for 2 New Locations in Texas
    McGeno2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Child dies after parents left him in care of a woman only for her to leave for work and put her 13-year-old child in charge of the toddler before the 1-year-old was mauIed to death by her vicious pets
    Shreveport Magazine8 days ago
    Couple divorce three minutes after wedding following groom's comment
    Indy1004 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    KPRC 2′s meteorologist Caroline Brown makes baby announcement!
    Click2Houston.com2 days ago
    EXCLUSIVE: South Park Mexican (SPM) Parole Hearing Update
    allhiphop.com3 days ago
    Dismembered head and forearms of missing 16-year-old found in recently sold Colorado home
    True Crime News2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Witnesses saw an armed group harassing Helene aid workers in a small Tennessee town, sheriff says
    Click2Houston.com13 hours ago
    Software consultant strangled pregnant wife and mom of 2, tried to make her death look like drug overdose suicide after argument at home: Court docs
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Hurricane exposed brutal murder of Texas mom-of-two who mocked husband's bedroom performance
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    A retired Houston officer gets 60 years in a couple's drug raid deaths that revealed corruption
    The Associated Press8 days ago
    Mom and dad watched their baby get worse and worse and waited to bring her to the hospital, even after the infant was left partially paraIyzed and vomlting bIood caused by their injuries, resulting in her death
    Chattanooga Daily News5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy