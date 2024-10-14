Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDSU

    New Orleans Taylor Swift tickets continue to drop in price just 10 days before concerts begin

    By Erin Lowrey,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 130
    Add a Comment
    tinaharperlaw
    7h ago
    So glad. Girl needs cloths. Harlot
    krkyoldhag
    8h ago
    said so.. you cannot piss off/ ok be nice, allianate 50% of the people putting up credit cards to purchase tickets for teens. endorse kamala NOT ONE PENNEY of my $$$ woyld go for tickets to her concert.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Will Travis Kelce make Taylor Swift's New Orleans concerts? Here's a look at his schedule
    WDSU2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Country singer battling Stage 4 cancer shares tough message on social media
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Confirms Taylor Swift Rumor
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Drew Brees Thinks Something Happened on Jets’ Plane From London That Lead to Robert Saleh’s Firing
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Taylor Swift shares big announcement on Good Morning America
    AL.com1 day ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade6 days ago
    Walmart Now Closing Every Louisiana Store On The Same Day
    1130 AM: The Tiger3 days ago
    La Nina weather impacts in Southeast Louisiana
    WDSU11 hours ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun2 days ago
    Louisiana Sports Fans Freaking Out Over Man Behind LSU’s Brian Kelly
    103.3 The G.O.A.T.1 day ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Alabama Five-Star WR Commit Raves About Environment At LSU Visit
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Saints WR Rashid Shaheed to have knee surgery
    WDSU12 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Married to a Monster: How Bianca Censori 'Broke Free' From Kanye West After 22 Months of Marriage — as Her Family Launched 'Dramatic Intervention'
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Father of son missing in Yellowstone warns if they don’t find him soon they will have to wait until spring
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man left speechless over huge 'lump' pulled out of his forehead in life-changing surgery
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    USPS announces 2024 holiday shipping deadlines
    WDSU1 day ago
    Ole Miss Tight End’s Wife Calls Out Lane Kiffin On Instagram For Failing To Get Her Husband The Ball
    BroBible1 day ago
    Crescent City Connection reopens after hours-long shutdown
    WWL-AMFM2 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy