Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • newsfromthestates.com

    Harris campaign gains three more Wisconsin Republican endorsements

    By Erik Gunn,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    John Timm
    1d ago
    To all people and to those of America. The world is in trouble, at risk. Peoples lives are at stake, your freedoms at harm. So many things are insignificant in life, our focus is misaligned when judged; however life, family, freedom, faith is what matters. There are those that will judge that's OK as all has individuality. Peace is the goal, wars must end, people must unite. It is not about parties, it is about people and the future. Times are different, views are disrupted, the future is in danger. Choice is made by anyone right or wrong. Take a step back and think 🤔. This message is for all, current elections are important for everyone. Trump is the one needed for change and peace. Only judge what's important to you, its your choice and right. Angel 47 there is a meaning to it all. Have faith, never let it be forgotten.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Trump shortens town hall in Philly suburbs after medical emergencies in audience
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Harris calls Trump ‘weak and unstable’ in Greenville as campaign makes a push in NC
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Josh Hawley draws rebuke over use of private jets for Missouri Senate campaign
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    A Panhandle town says goodbye to its newspaper
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Activists call out DeSantis, saying he has ignored the climate crisis
    newsfromthestates.com14 hours ago
    With control of the Michigan Supreme Court on the line, 4 candidates vie for 2 seats
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Maine’s CD2 candidates both want US-sourced energy, but disagree on how to get there
    newsfromthestates.com3 hours ago
    Possible Locations for a Buc-ee's in Kenosha
    News Wave2 days ago
    Rare comet spotted over Southwest Virginia and more headlines
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    James Spann and our misinformation nightmare
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    DPHHS warns respiratory illness season underway in Montana
    newsfromthestates.com14 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Trump sees enemies everywhere
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Homelessness among seniors rising across New Mexico, especially outside Albuquerque, group says
    newsfromthestates.com1 day ago
    Extended-stay hotels, a growing option for poor families, can create health problems for kids
    newsfromthestates.com3 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy