Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • bitcoinist.com

    Bitcoin Price Hits $64,000: Here Are Some Marker-Moving Events To Watch Out For This Week

    By Scott Matherson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bitcoin Leads As Crypto Fund Inflows Hit $407M—What’s Driving the Surge?
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Bitcoin Demand Growing At Fastest Pace Since April — Is BTC Price Next?
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Ripple Analyst Says XRP Price Will Never Hit $1000, Shiba Inu Price Won’t Touch $1, But This $0.0171 Ethereum Token Can Give You 25,000% Returns
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Ethereum Price Can Surge To $4,500 Before Year End, Can ETH-Based Hybrid Coin Cutoshi Match The Growth?
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Mark Cuban Warning for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders – A New Challenger is Set to Steal Their Throne
    bitcoinist.com2 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Hot on the Market: BlockDAG’s March Toward $100M, Layer3’s Arrival on Solana & Shib’s 1000% Surge Prospect – Act Fast!
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Amid Web3 Gaining Continual Popularity, These 3 Cryptos Exhibit Massive Upside Potential
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Altcoin Market Awaits Bull Run as BTC Price Spike – These 2 Cryptos and New DEX Coin Is Primed for x500 Gains
    bitcoinist.com23 hours ago
    World’s 1st Ethereum ETF With In-Kind Redemption Debuts—A New Era For Crypto Investors
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Become a Crypto Millionaire by the End of the 2025 Bull Run
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Solana Sets New Record for Active Users, But Millions Hold No SOL – Find Out What Altcoin They’re Accumulating Now
    bitcoinist.com2 hours ago
    Bitcoin Open Interest Decline Mirrors 2021 Drop, Is History About To Repeat?
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Finding a Secure Crypto Wallet: Plus Wallet vs. BitBox Wallet, Latest on Dogecoin News
    bitcoinist.com4 hours ago
    Ripple Whale Stuns Community With Massive $300,000 Into This Ethereum Token Presale, Says XRP Price Is Dead In The Water
    bitcoinist.com2 days ago
    Crypto Scandal Erupts: Ex-Philippine Mayor Implicated In $30 Million Fraud And Laundering
    bitcoinist.com10 hours ago
    DTX Exchange (DTX) at $0.08, BNB at $580, or Solana at $150? 2 Reasons Why Traders are Choosing DTX
    bitcoinist.com20 hours ago
    Bitcoin Open Interest Across All Exchanges Approaching All-Time High: $74,000 Incoming?
    bitcoinist.com6 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Bitcoin Analyst Predicts 7,000% Gains For ETFSwap (ETFS) In October, XRP Price To Rise To $1
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    XRP Price Prediction For The 2025 Bull Run: Why investors In This AI Token Will Enjoy 8,000x Gains
    bitcoinist.com1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy