Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TODAY.com

    Threats against FEMA workers hamper hurricane recovery efforts

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    NotMe
    1d ago
    THIS IS NOT OK!!! These people need help!!! I, along with my family survived hurricane Michael. STOP WITH YOUR POLITICAL BS AND LET THESE PEOPLE REBUILD THEIR LIVES!!! This is NOT a campaign!! It’s a natural disaster!!! NO HUMAN CAN CONTROL THE WEATHER!!! SHOW ME THE NAIL HOLES IN YOUR HANDS AND YOUR FEET IF THATS THE CASE!!! THIS IS NOT OK!!! Take your violence else where and let these people recover!! Stop threatening the very people helping them for your own political delusions!!! GROW UP!!!
    Sandy Balthis
    1d ago
    Republicans don't want Fema there, yet, they wanna wait to help, after they come back from their recess
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    “Hunting FEMA”: Trump’s Hurricane Lies Spark Terrifying Threat
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Suspect arrested after reports of threats toward FEMA operations in North Carolina
    CNN2 days ago
    'America is better than this': Ex-Pence aide hits out as 'armed militias' threaten FEMA
    Raw Story1 day ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Owner arrested after dog found tied to fence in Hurricane Milton floodwaters
    TODAY.com13 hours ago
    Hurricanes spark housing disparity amid rising cost of recovery
    TODAY.com3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Chicken recalled over listeria risk sold at Trader Joe's, Aldi, HEB and more: Avoid these products
    TODAY.com1 day ago
    Navy veteran facing years in Dubai prison for travelling with his prescription medication
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    Butterball introduces cook-from-frozen turkey for a no-thaw Thanksgiving
    TODAY.com17 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Before my dad died, he was put on the maternity floor for hospice. The nurses took such good care of us, and it was quiet and calm.
    Insider1 day ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Entire family, including 9 children, hospitalized after eating toxic mushrooms
    TODAY.com1 day ago
    'I Shouldn't Say It': Obama Brings Down The House With 1 Loaded Question About Trump
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
    The Independent1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Flooding, power outages, gas shortages take toll on Florida
    TODAY.com1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy