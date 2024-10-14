Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • stlmag.com

    He bought a building—only to get St. Louis city’s year-old repair bill

    By Sarah Fenske,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    19h ago
    give him his money back. Stop taking others money
    Cheneish Johnson
    1d ago
    give the bill back to the city tf wrong with them
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Extremely low Mississippi River levels just reemerged a 'once in a lifetime' tourist destination in Missouri for the third year in a row
    5 On Your Side2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Popular Food Recalled In Missouri Over Risk Of Causing 'Serious' Infections
    KSD 93.7 The Bull1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    4 fast-food fish sandwiches: one may be healthier than the others
    CJ Coombs2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    When gun violence ends young lives, these men prepare the graves
    Daily Montanan1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy