Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • hoodline.com

    Missing Armstrong County Man Found Deceased in Jefferson County, Suspect Charged with Murder

    By Olivia Adams,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man says police showed lack of interested before his brother was found shot to death
    KDKA News Radio1 day ago
    Popular Pennsylvania Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    102.5 WDVE19 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    D.C. Teen Jahmius Brown Sentenced to Over Nine Years for Series of Armed Robberies
    hoodline.com3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy