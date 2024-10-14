Open in App
    Bed shortages, inadequate care leave patients with serious mental illness in metro Phoenix at risk

    By KJZZ,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 5
    Timothy Batts
    1d ago
    They need to address the main issue that brings on these issues before it gets bad
    Dre X
    1d ago
    AZ has the most shyty Mental Health services….They just bleed the pockets & insurances n treat patients like guinea pigs n pump them full of drugs…..If a loved one has to go into care, you get Power of Attorney Medical & Mental Health….Yes, they are different n they will play on your ignorance of the 2! Be as involved as possible! Be relentless & fearless! Even if you gotta physically kick down doors!
