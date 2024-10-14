Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KING-5

    Bus strikes pedestrian on I-5 north in Seattle

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Cheri Naseth
    1d ago
    I drove past this on the way home from work. It must’ve just happened because I drove past it about 1025. Hope she’s gonna be OK.
    Yami1987
    1d ago
    Good lord, stay off the freeway morons! 🙄😤
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Students Found Dead on Washington College Campus Just Hours Apart
    suggest.com3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Bering Sea snow crabbing season begins after 2 years of cancellations
    KING-511 hours ago
    Inside the Disturbing Case of a Wash. Man Accused of Murdering His 2 Brothers
    People4 days ago
    PNW seismic monitoring expanding to volcanoes and underwater
    KING-51 day ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    What to expect for respiratory virus season
    KING-517 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Is GEICO canceling insurance coverage on Tesla Cybertrucks?
    KING-519 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Seattle Kraken win first game of the season
    KING-52 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy