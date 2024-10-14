Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • pupvine.com

    Pup Tied To A Fence Her Whole Life Didn’t Know What Freedom Was, Now She Gets To Enjoy The Beach

    By Mila Kirsten,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Charlotte Haymond
    2h ago
    these damn humans
    Vickie Holm
    6h ago
    glad she's free now and I hope the owners rot in prison
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A Bonded Pair Of Pups Struggles In A Run-Down House, Never Knowing A Loving Human Touch
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    A Neglected Pup Who Was Chained Her Whole Life Melts With Love When She Meets Her New Mom
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Discover 4 Smells That Bed Bugs Absolutely Hate and Keep Them Away
    A-Z-Animals4 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    Arkansas Diaries3 days ago
    Heartbroken Dog Cries Desperately After Someone Takes Her Newborn Pups Away From Her
    pupvine.com5 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    I was married with 3 kids when I found out my husband was my cousin -it made me sick to my stomach, but I still love him
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Dog Went Through A Horrible Accident But Continued Wagging His Tail When Rescuers Came
    pupvine.com8 days ago
    Woman Takes In Foster Dog, Then Wakes Up 4 Days Later To Something Unusual In Her Bed
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    The Sudden Death of Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb
    PopCulture1 day ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Sweet Dog Thought She Was Just Going For A Walk But Owner Left Her At A High-Euthanasia Shelter
    pupvine.com23 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Why Your Cat Sleeps by Your Side
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
    Distractify9 days ago
    12-year-old leaves his beloved pup outside an animal shelter to protect him from his abusive father
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Severely Injured Tiny Pup Lies Motionless On The Road, Begging Passersby For Help After Car Accident
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Golden Retriever's Sadness Over Fire Department Leaving His Home Is So Heartbreaking
    PetHelpful2 days ago
    Passerby Saw A Big Pile Of Fur Under A Car Only To Be Shocked By A Realization
    pupvine.com11 hours ago
    Heartless owner tossed 3 puppies into busy intersection and all they wanted was to go home
    petrescuereport.com1 day ago
    Livvy Dunne Admits She Struggles With Body Image: ‘I Want Girls to Know That It’s Normal’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa Makes a Bold Declaration About Divorcing Husband Mark Consuelos
    Parade2 days ago
    Terrified Stray Cat Surrounded By A Group Of Dogs Fights For Life Until Someone Steps In
    happywhisker.com3 days ago
    Lisa Marie Presley Revealed That Elvis Presley Used To Visit Her Decades After His Passing
    DoYouRemember?2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy