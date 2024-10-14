Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • pupvine.com

    Scared Puppies Abandoned On The Street Had Only Each Other Until Kind Humans Showed Them Love

    By Mila Kirsten,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Deborah Fry
    8h ago
    poor baby
    codecountryhonor
    1d ago
    God Bless the good Animal loving people of the World!!! You all are my HEROS and always will be!! 👍👍♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🫡🫡🫡🫡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rescuers Found These Puppies Under A Bridge Crying Loudly For Their Mama, So They Tried To Help
    pupvine.com10 days ago
    Helpless Newborn Pups Trembled In The Cold On A Pile Of Leaves, Until Kind Man Showed Up
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    Starving Dog Mom Tied To A Fence Fought Bravely To Keep Her Babies Alive Until Kind Souls Rescued Her
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Saddest-Looking Puppy Abandoned In Front Of A Restaurant Begs People To Give Her A Chance
    pupvine.com5 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture1 day ago
    Terrified Stray Cat Surrounded By A Group Of Dogs Fights For Life Until Someone Steps In
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    People Hear Loud Cries From A Barrel Of Tar, Only To Discover A Shocking Surprise
    pupvine.com17 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Sweet Pup Who Was Thrown In Florida Lake To Drown By Previous Owner Is Now Doing Something Incredible
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Girl On Her Way Home Shocked To Discover A Motionless Furry Animal By The Roadside
    pupvine.com23 hours ago
    Adorable Furry Siblings Played Games To Distract Themselves From The Fact That They Were Abandoned
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Golden Retriever's Sadness Over Fire Department Leaving His Home Is So Heartbreaking
    PetHelpful1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Dog With Broken Spine Dumped On The Road Watches Cars Go By, Hoping For A Rescuer
    pupvine.com18 days ago
    DeSantis announces arrest of former owner of dog whose Highway Patrol rescue went viral
    The Hill14 hours ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    Rescuer Confused As To Why Pup Wouldn’t Come Out Of Trash Until He Realized That He Was Stuck
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Family Abandons Their Sweet Senior Pup At The Vet’s Saying That They Don’t Want Her Anymore
    pupvine.com23 days ago
    Owners Leave Dog Tied To A Tree Deep In The Woods To Prevent Her From Following Them Home
    pupvine.com7 days ago
    Sweet Dog Thought She Was Just Going For A Walk But Owner Left Her At A High-Euthanasia Shelter
    pupvine.com23 days ago
    Dog Left On The Road In A Tiny Kennel With A ‘Free’ Sign Breaks Rescuers’ Hearts
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Matted Duo That Was Rescued From Neglectful Owner Stayed By Each Other’s Side During Transformation Journey
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Gentle Giant Absolutely Bamboozled By Unexpected “Attack” While Outside
    InspireMore16 days ago
    Severely Malnourished Dog Tied To A Porch Shocks Passerby To The Core
    pupvine.com5 days ago
    Beaten & Abandoned, Blind Street Dog Proves No Pup Is Beyond Saving
    rockykanaka.com2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Group Of Rescuers Notice Dark Lump Of Fur By The Road, Only To Make A Shocking Realization
    pupvine.com1 day ago
    Kitten Bonds with Stranger Cat Mama in Heartwarming Video
    CatTime7 days ago
    Man Driving Through The Mountains Discovers A Shocking Surprise In The Middle Of The Road
    pupvine.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy